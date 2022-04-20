GOVT RENEWS EFFORTS TO WOO DIASPORA

GOVERNMENT has tasked Foreign Affairs minister Frederick Shava to come up with a diaspora engagement strategy to woo Zimbabweans who work outside the country to contribute towards economic development.
This was revealed at a post-Cabinet media briefing in
Harare by Information Communication Technology minister Jenfan Muswere, who
promised to issue land to diasporans for business purposes.
He said government would create a “friendly environment and
policy framework to harness social, economic, political, and cultural
dividends” from people in the diaspora.
“The promotion of the investment by diasporans to their
country is part of the second republic’s engagement and re-engagement thrust.
The diaspora remittances have been one of the key foreign currency contributors
in the past. Cabinet will also
deliberate on how best to unlock knowledge and skills transfer and philanthropic
work from people in the diaspora,” Muswere said.
He said government would avail industrial shells and land
to eligible diasporans for construction of specialist hospitals and industries.
“Government will also facilitate the establishment of joint
ventures between diasporans and land owners for the production and export of
high quality agricultural products and any other investments in other areas.” Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment