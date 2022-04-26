GOVT REMOVES NEWLY ELECTED CCC MAYOR

Mutizwa The decision by the Citizens Coalition for Change to elect councillor Enock Mupamawonde as Harare Mayor was done outside the dictates of the law, with Cllr Musarurwa Stewart Mutizwa remaining as the acting Mayor, Government said.

In a letter dated April 26, 2022 addressed to the acting Harare Town Clerk Engineer Phakamile Moyo the Local Government and Public Works Acting Secretary Mr Lameck Mudyiwa said the CCC jumped the gun on electing Cllr Mupamawonde.

Mr Mudyiwa said reference was being made to a letter dated April 20, 2022 directed to Minister July Moyo.

“It has come to my attention that on April 22, 2022 an illegal meeting was convened where an acting mayor was elected.

“We have observed that this meeting which purportedly elected an acting mayor was not properly convened as there was no declaration of vacancy and no notice by the chamber secretary to convene the meeting, hence it was illegal,” he said.





Mr Mudyiwa said whatever decisions or resolutions made during the meeting are null and void.

“Cllr Mutizwa who has been the acting mayor must continue in that acting capacity until Jacob Mafume issues are finalised by the Court and or Tribunal,” he said. Herald