FOUR ZIMBAS KILLED IN KZN FLOODS

Four Zimbabweans died while others are missing following the devastating floods that hit KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa this week, killing over 300 people.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa visited some of the
areas hit by floods and said it was disheartening that the dead were mainly the
elderly.
Officials had told him that more people remained trapped in
their homes, while others are still missing.
The Zimbabwean Embassy in South Africa said it was working
with the South African government in verifying the identity and numbers
Zimbabweans killed by the floods province this week.
By late yesterday, officials in South Africa said 259
people had been killed by the floods.
Zimbabwe’s Consul-General to Johannesburg Mrs Melody
Chaurura said the embassy was yet to ascertain the exact number of Zimbabweans
who have died.
“We have received reports on our people who have died in
KwaZulu Natal,” she said.
“However, at this
point, we cannot tell the total or their identity since we are still verifying
these reports with our host.
“As the consulate, we are ready to help those who were
affected to make the repatriation of their remains seamless.”
Chairman of the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa, Mr
Nqabutho Mabhena, said in his daily update yesterday that four Zimbabweans were
confirmed dead in Pinetown near Durban when their rented house collapsed.
In one of the incidents, a couple died leaving their
two-year-old child behind.
“The couple had settled in the area from Harare, while two
more people are from Mutare and Karoi,” he said. “As an organisation, we want
to convey our heartfelt condolences to the grieving families. So, far we are
making all available plans to help them so that they get a decent burial.”
Others were said to be devastated after surviving the
floods, but lost most of their valuables to floods.
Some Mozambicans and Malawians are also said to have been
killed by the floods.
President Ramaphosa first stopped at a family home in
Clermont where four people died on Monday night after a house collapsed.
“Whatever your problems are, we are with you all the way,”
he told the family. “When we saw the destruction in KwaZulu-Natal, we decided
to personally come here to see how Government can help. I am happy that the
Premier (Sihle Zikalala) along with the mayor (eThekwini Municipality mayor
Mxolisi Kaunda) and their teams have already started helping families.”
Over 500 schools have been closed in the province due to
floods.
The province has since been placed under a state of
disaster. Herald
