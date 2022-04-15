FOUR MUGODHI CHURCH MEMBERS KILLED IN CRASH

Four Mugodhi church members died on the spot while 14 others were injured after a Nissan Caravan kombi they were travelling on veered off the road when the driver lost control on curves along the Nyanga-Rwenya Road.

The accident occurred around 3pm today.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told The Herald this evening that the congregants were from a church service in Murehwa.

“I can confirm that four congregants from the Mugodhi church died on the spot around 3pm today on their way from Murehwa after a church service,” he said.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle on the curves along the road near a blackspot where the Regina Coeli bus disaster occurred.

“It’s a bloody Easter considering that in two accidents, we have now lost 40 people. Both accidents have happened in the same province (Manicaland) in a space of hours.”

Asst Comm Nyathi was referring to the place where a horror bus crash occurred and claimed the lives of 89 Regina Coeli students on August 3, 1991.

The Nyanga-Rwenya Road accident comes a few hours after the one that occurred in Chimanimani about 5km before Jopa turn-off, which claimed 36 lives after the St Charles Lwanga High School bus carrying Masvingo-bound ZCC church members had brake failure, veered off the road and rolled down over 200 metres in the mountain.

The accident occurred around 11pm on Thursday night.

Asst Comm Nyathi implored motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads to avoid the needless loss of lives.

He also said travellers should plan their journeys well so that they travel during the day. Herald