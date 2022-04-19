FOOD CRISIS HITS ZIM : WFP

THE World Food Programme (WFP) has warned of an impending food crisis in the country after global and regional food prices spiked upwards following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
WFP said most households in southern African country have seen their purchasing power
severely reduced due to the effects of the conflict, which is pushing up food
prices across the globe.
WFP said Russia and Ukraine supply 20% of maize to global
markets.
“With food prices on a relentless rise since mid-2020, the
additional pressure has pushed them into the realms of the 2008 food price
crises. Food and Agriculture Organisation’s food price index reached an
all-time high in February 2022 — and prices have remained volatile ever since,”
the WFP said in a statement yesterday.
“The Ukraine war coincides with an agricultural season that
has been marked by erratic rainfall and dry spells in different parts of
Zimbabwe, while it is premature to talk about harvest outcomes, the United
Nations World Food Programme is concerned about the status of crops in some
regions. With tight global markets, we are likely to face elevated food prices,
also driven by the increase in fuel prices, thereby eroding food security.”
Zimbabwe’s economy grew 7,4% in 2021 and Finance minister
Mthuli Ncube expects it to grow by 5,5% this year. However, the WFP says
economic growth will be affected by the country’s ability to address renewed
food problems.
The WFP urged government to protect the most vulnerable
people in Zimbabwe from the effects of the impending food crisis, and to
strengthen food security and nutrition.
“Unprecedented crises like the one we are facing require an
immediate reactive response to prevent vulnerable people from further sliding
into poverty and food insecurity, once they are protected, it is possible to
pivot and expand from emergency measures to longer-term development
initiatives.”
Last week, the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe said there was
an increase of 8,2% in the family food basket of six which was pegged at $78
191,39 in January, but rose to $92 192,89 at the end-March 2022.
Lands and Agriculture deputy minister Vangelis Haritatos
told NewsDay that the Russia-Ukraine war had affected global food supplies,
which has prompted government to work on improving its food supply chains.
“It will certainly have major benefits for Zimbabwe if we
push towards food and nutrition self-sufficiency. We need to expedite
production of all food crops and utilise all agricultural land. With our
various strategies like the Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation
Strategy, and numerous specific plans that touch on livestock, irrigation, and
horticulture to name a few, we will ensure that Zimbabwe will certainly become
food and nutrition secure,” Haritatos said.
Government says the country saw a 36% increase in
agricultural production last year.
Economist Prosper Chitambara said given the recent fuel
price hikes, prices of foodstuffs had gone up and this would make it difficult
for ordinary citizens to afford the country’s staple food, mealie-meal.
“There are also uncertainties in terms of how long this
(Ukarian) crisis is going to last,” Chitambara said.
A survey by NewsDay yesterday showed that the price of a
10kg bag of mealie-meal increased from $465 in January to $1 159 currently,
while a 2kg packet of flour which cost $245 in January now costs $459, and 2
litres cooking oil now costs $1 179 from $989 in March. Newsday
