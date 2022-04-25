FARMER FALLS OFF TRUCK FERRYING TOBBACO BALES, DIES

A HURUNGWE farmer died last week after falling from a truck ferrying tobacco bales to the market.

The truck was side-swiped by a haulage truck at the 234km peg along the Chirundu-Harare Highway at around 1930 hours on Independence Day.

The deceased, Oliver Chimusimbe (44) is from Headman Nyakasikana village 6 under Chief Chundu.

He was one of the two passengers sitting on top of tobacco bales loaded on a Nissan Atlas vehicle. The other two were in the front seat with Johanne Magame (30) on the wheel.

Mashonaland West acting police spokesperson Inspector Ian Kohwera confirmed the accident.

‘‘The Nissan Atlas truck was coming towards Karoi with a haulage truck coming from the opposite direction. The haulage truck encroached onto their lane causing the accident. The deceased panicked and jumped from the top of the bales and suffered head injuries that resulted in his death,’’ Inspector Kohwera said.

He appealed to farmers to use separate transport from the one ferrying their tobacco. Newsday