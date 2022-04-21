FALLEN ZESA PYLON ELECTROCUTES TEEN

A 16-year-old boy from Chivhange Village under Chief Shumba in Masvingo Rural was electrocuted by a fallen ZESA pylon which has not been attended to since December 2021, according to sources.
Emmanuel Manatsa was electrocuted at around 7pm on Sunday
after he touched one of the electric wires while he was running after a cow.
Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector
Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident to The Mirror.
“I can confirm that we received the report yesterday at our
Muchakata base that a boy was electrocuted on his way home from grazing
cattle,” said Inspector Dhewa.
Efforts to get a comment from ZESA Masvingo manager
Jacqueline Hlatshwayo were futile.
On the fateful day the deceased went to herd cattle and he
lost a calf. He teamed up with his young brothers aged 11 and 13 to search for
the calf but it tried to escape after they found it. The deceased ran under the
hanging electric cables and was electrocuted and fell to the ground when he
touched a live wire.
The deceased’s father, Gibson Manatsa (45) rushed to the
scene and found his son unconscious. Emmanuel was pronounced dead on arrival at
Morgenster Mission Hospital.
The Police and ZESA attended the scene and the body was taken to Masvingo Provincial Hospital for postmortem. Masvingo Mirror
