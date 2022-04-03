FAKE WASHING POWDER FACTORY BUSTED



A 42-year-old man is due in court after the Hawks discovered a counterfeit washing powder facility in Gauteng this week.

Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase, the spokesperson for the directorate, said a team comprising the Hawks, brand protectors from Spoor & Fisher Attorneys and police descended on premises in Selection Park, Springs, on Friday.

Nkwalase said the team discovered a well-equipped washing powder manufacturing facility.

“A disruptive search operation was preceded by an in-depth investigation into the manufacturing and sale of counterfeit washing powder at the said premises,” Nkwalase said.

“Samples of the counterfeit products were purchased while the intellectual property rights section of the serious commercial crime investigation team based at the Hawks head office were carrying out their preliminary investigation along with brand protectors.”

Nkwalase said the team found that the premises was a large-scale manufacturing and distribution facility. Sowetan