ED'S SON PULLS OUT OF YOUTH LEAGUE RACE

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son, Kudakwashe, has pulled out of the race for Zanu PF top youth leadership posts at an elective party youth conference slated for next month in the capital.
The ruling party on Sunday held provincial youth
conferences across the country, where four candidates from each province were
selected to contest for national youth executive posts.
Kudakwashe was reportedly eyeing a top position in the
party’s youth league.
Yesterday, he confirmed his withdrawal to NewsDay saying he
was already a provincial executive member in the party’s main wing and was
fully behind the youth league.
“I decided to withdraw my candidature to pave way for more
comrades in the province to have a shot in the national executive elections
race. As we gear up for the 2023 plebiscite, it is crucial that Zanu PF youths
have all hands on deck, leading from the front and behind,” Kudakwashe said.
“I continue to serve the youth league as a provincial
executive member. The youth in the Midlands province will always be united and
speak with one voice, and that is to garner five million votes come 2023.”
Zanu PF Midlands youth chairperson Ernest Dzoro said the
weekend elections went on well.
“Our elections went on well and there was unity,” he said.
The selected candidates in the Midlands province were
Phineas Makombe, who came out tops, followed by Nomatter Tsopotsa, Patience
Chishumba and Vusimusi Manjonjo.
In Mashonaland East, the late Transport and Infrastructural
Development minister Joel Biggie Matiza’s son Batsirai will be representing the
province in the national executive.
Others in the national executive are Tawanda Mudowo, Magret
Nyerere and Beatrice Kamuche.
After the death of his father, Batsirai announced that he
was going to contest for the Murehwa South constituency primary elections, but
withdrew at the last minute.
Addressing delegates at the provincial elections at
Marondera High School, provincial chairperson Daniel Garwe said it was time to
unite and work for the party.
“These elections are over and we are now focusing on
working for the party. We are still mobilising five million votes hence we need
unity within the party so that we achieve the target in 2023,” he said.
In Matabeleland North province, provincial secretary Bigboy
Nkiwane yesterday said the four candidates who won were Thubelihle Ncube
(Hwange), Sitsha Mhlanga (Umguza), Allman Ndlovu (Tsholotsho), and Sibangezile
Ndlovu (Bubi).
The Zanu PF national youth conference is slated for May 4
to 8. Newsday
