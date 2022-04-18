ED SACKS JUDGE

BULAWAYO High Court judge Justice Thompson James Mabhikwa has been fired from the office of the judge after a Tribunal established to investigate his conduct found him guilty.

President Mnangagwa set the Tribunal, chaired by retired Justice November Mtshiya to look into allegations that Justice Mabhikwa had been involved in an affair with a member of staff at the High Court.

The inquiry was meant to find out if Justice Mabhikwa’s conduct could be deemed to have been tantamount to gross misconduct, whether he committed acts of sexual harassment or possessed porn material and investigate any other matter which the Tribunal deemed appropriate and relevant to the question of removal from office of judge.

The Tribunal completed its inquiry and made recommendations through a report to President Mnangagwa.

In a statement, Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said Justice Mabhikwa had been removed from the office.

“The Tribunal which was inquiring into the question of removal of the Honourable Justice Thompson James Mabhikwa in terms of Section 187 (3) of the Constitution has completed its work.

“The Tribunal has reported its findings to His Excellency President Mnangagwa and has recommended that Honourable Justice Thompson James Mabhikwa be removed from the office of a judge for acts of gross misconduct. Accordingly, His Excellency the President, acting in terms of Section 187 (8) of the Constitution has removed the honourable Justice Mabhikwa from the office of judge of the High Court with immediate effect,” said Dr Sibanda. Chronicle