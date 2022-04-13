ED PAMPERS BINGA CHIEFS WITH FISHING RIGS

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday pampered Binga chiefs with over 17 kapenta fishing rigs.
Five Zanu PF youth league members and five women’s league
groups also received rigs.
The gesture comes a few weeks after Zanu PF Binga North
candidate Kudakwashe Munsaka lost the constituency to the Citizens Coalition
for Change (CCC) candidate Prince Dubeko Sibanda despite Mnangagwa dishing out
bicycles during a rally at Siabuwa growth point.
His visit to Binga yesterday follows a Cabinet resolution
that gave the greenlight to the implementation of a number of major projects in
the district.
For several years, people in Binga have blamed the ruling
party for the marginalisation and under-development of the district.
“If there is a chief who will be installed in the future,
we will give him his/her own fishing rig.
If there are war veterans who want fishing rigs, they must work together
and I will assemble the fishing rigs for them.
“I am doing this because chiefs in other provinces
requested farm land and I gave them. In
Binga, they don’t do farming, so I gave them fishing rigs. Party leadership also approached us saying
that we should give fishing rigs to women and the youth league,” Mnangagwa
said.
He said chiefs in Binga had also appealed to him for clean
water.
“There is provincial drill which will be stationed here until
Binga communities get water,” he said.
He also promised that Binga schools and clinics will be
electrified, while two boarding schools will be constructed in the district.
Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs minister Richard Moyo said the fishing
rigs would economically empower local people.
“You declared that no place and no one will be left behind
in development and this is, indeed, true in our province where there is no
farming land. These rigs were made locally in Binga hence economically empowering
the local people,” Moyo said.
The commissioning of 35 fishing rigs by Mnangagwa is
despite the 2020 statement by the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management
Authority that they were no longer able to issue more fishing permits.
Zimbabwe has the capacity to hold 275 fishing rigs at Lake
Kariba, while Zambia’s capacity is 225. Newsday
