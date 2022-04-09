ED MORE LIKELY TO GIVE UP POWER IF DEFEATED, SAYS MADHUKU

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is more likely to relinquish power compared to former President Mugabe if defeated in an election, NCA leader Professor Lovemore Madhuku has said.
Madhuku said this when he launched his 2023 election
campaign at Matambudze Business Centre, in his home district in Chipinge on
Saturday.
Madhuku argued that because Mnangagwa knew life both in and
outside the presidency, it made him more likely to accept defeat in an election
than Mugabe who only knew life as a President since returning from Mozambique
in 1980.
“The late President was never for a minute led by another
person since his return from Mozambique. For him, it was inconceivable that he
could be ruled. However, the current president has had a president rule him for
37 years. He knows life as a president and life under somebody else.
“Therefore, we don’t expect him to refuse to be defeated,”
argued Prof Madhuku.
He told scores of supporters that the NCA was going to
contest council, Parliamentary seats and the Presidency in 2023 and said that
there was no opposition that has the capacity to run the country alone.
Chipangayi in Middle Sabi is part of the area where Madhuku
gave Mukonyowere villagers free legal service when they faced eviction from
their land at the hands of greedy Government officials. Madhuku appears to
enjoy immense support in the area because if the empathy he showed.
“We are all agreed that ZANU PF has failed to give basics
to the majority of the people in Zimbabwe over the past 42 years. Now, as NCA,
we present ourselves to you to vote for us in the 2023 elections. We will have
men and women up for council, national and presidential elections in each area
of Zimbabwe,” he said.
Madhuku told the gathering not to be coerced into attending
meetings of political parties.
“We are throwing our hat in the ring for 2023. Our message
is clear on our strategy and programmes. We are ready to win the next
elections,” he said.
Madhuku took the opportunity to set up local party
structures after the meeting.
Fadzai Hama was elected the chairperson of the ward.
Madhuku was accompanied Vrande Jambaya who is a national executive member of
the NCA. Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment