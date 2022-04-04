ED MEETS NYUSI



PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has kick-started his three-day State visit to the Republic of Mozambique with a meeting with his counterpart President Filipe Nyusi.

The President, who was received with a 21-gun salute, also inspected a guard of honour.

The meeting is taking place exactly two months after President Mnangagwa’s one –day official working visit here in Beira where the two leaders agreed to facilitate the emancipation of their people through economic development.