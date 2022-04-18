ECONOMY IS GROWING, SAYS ED AS HE DODGES WEAKENING ZIMDOLLAR

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa dodged the question of the struggling Zimbabwe dollar in his keynote address at the 42nd Independence Day commemorations in Bulawayo yesterday.
The local currency is in the throes of high inflation,
waning market confidence and is falling rapidly on the parallel market.
Inflation is at 72,7%, while the local currency is trading
at $350 on the parallel market compared to $150 at the official auction market.
In his Independence Day speech, Mnangagwa steered clear of
the emotive issue, and claimed that the economy was growing.
“In 2021, the economy grew by 7,4%, while in 2022, it is
projected to grow by 5,5%, leveraging on the peaceful environment, increased
production and productivity, infrastructural development, a buoyant mining
sector as well as a recovering tourism and hospitality industry,” he said.
The President, who delivered his entire speech with little
to no applause from a packed Barbourfields Stadium, has staked his re-election
bid in next year’s general elections on infrastructural development projects,
but has failed to tame inflation, falling wages and the weakening currency.
“In line with my administration’s determination to deliver
inclusive development to the people, construction and rehabilitation of feeder
roads, bridges, clinics, classroom blocks, and other social amenities have been
undertaken within our local authorities. These are proving to be key enablers
for increased economic activities and convenience, across all provinces,
districts, and wards,” Mnangagwa said.
His speech showed that his ruling party’s campaign message
for the 2023 general elections will focus on signature infrastructure projects
and ignore the poorly performing currency.
This year, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president
Nelson Chamisa broke years of the opposition’s tradition of snubbing the
Independence celebrations by sending party leaders to Bulawayo.
Chamisa was represented by interim party secretary-general
Chalton Hwende and interim national organising secretary Amos Chibaya at the
42nd celebrations of independence.
Chamisa, who did not attend the Bulawayo celebrations, said
CCC would be attending national events to foster national unity.
“We are a government in waiting and not a pressure group,
we are sending a clear signal that these events are for everyone, they are
national and a source of unity,” he said .
The opposition leader has been breaking with tradition to
charm hardliners, especially the military and top government officials.
He also recently declared that the land reform would not be
reversed and soldiers or the police won’t be fired once he assumes power.
Mnangagwa acknowledged the presence of CCC and other
political opponents saying politics of the old should come to an end.
“As we celebrate 42 years of our country’s independence,
let us never allow divisive tendencies, greed and the pursuit of unpatriotic
self-centred political gains, to weaken our bond of unity, peace, love and
harmony. Individually and collectively, we have a duty to wholeheartedly serve
and work hard for the development and prosperity of our beloved motherland,
Zimbabwe,” Mnangagwa said.
