DRUNK CRASHES CAR INTO SHOP



An allegedly drunk man from Shurugwi North is now in the hands of the Police after a Toyota Fun Cargo vehicle he was using to race around and skids slid and crashed into a shop at Hanke Business Centre.

The Mirror is told that the man was driving without a licence.

Ngonidzashe Mudzengi (28) who was skidding an in-law’s car crashed into the shop at 4pm on Wednesday and is now being held at Tongogara Police Station.

Tamuka Chibaya the owner of the shop has since closed it to allow refurbishment after the whole front part including the door were brought down by the speeding vehicle.

“Mudzengi took his in law’s car and started racing around even though he didn’t have a licence and was drunk. His in- law came and warned him, but failed to control the car as it flew into the shop,” said Chibaya. Masvingo Mirror