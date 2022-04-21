DOPE SHOW ORGANISER : MY MANAGER STOLE US$20K



DOPE show organiser, Tapiwa Letmore Mbidzo, claims he lost nearly US$20 000 to his manager.

Mbidzo’s manager, Pardmore Gawanga, popularly known as ‘Baba Smarty’ is reported to have cashed in on some tickets sold behind the promoters back.

More Entertainment were the promoters of the show. The case is now under investigation under RRB 5136080 at Harare Central Police Station.

Mbidzo told H-Metro Baba Smarty allegedly sold tickets worth US$1600 behind his back.

He allegedly also underpaid service providers by over US$10 000.

“I had entrusted everything to my manager but he has failed me,” said Mbidzo.

“He has (abused) my trust and I am now in trouble with the service providers he failed to pay.

“In Bulawayo, I gave him US$3000 to meet some costs but he later claimed that I had given him US$2000 and this left me with more questions considering that I was sure that I had given him US$3000.

“I came to realise that he had not been paying some of our service providers both for the Harare and Bulawayo shows.

“The service providers started hunting for my digits and I decided to set a trap by asking him to come for his salary.

“He never showed up since Friday and today he kept promising to come, saying he was at the Road Port, to see off his wife who was returning to South Africa.

“It has affected me a lot and I was left with no option other than lodging a police report against him,” said Mbidzo.

Baba Smarty is based in South Africa. Dope Show was held at the Harare International Conference Centre on April 9 and the following day it was held in Bulawayo. H Metro