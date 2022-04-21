DOC SEXUALLY ABUSES WOMAN AS HUSBAND WAITS OUTSIDE

BINGA villagers have expressed concerns over a private doctor in the district who allegedly sexually assaulted a female patient when she consulted him following a miscarriage.
Indications are that the victim from Sianzundu, Mabobolo
ward, visited the doctor at Binga Centre sometime in March this year, seeking
treatment after suffering a miscarriage.
The woman said she was asked to pay US$100 for treatment
for post-abortal care and ended up getting more than she bargained for.
“When I went for a second review, I was ordered to lie on
my back on the bed. The doctor covered me with a cloth from the waist to the
face. While waiting for the doctor to examine me, I felt his organ penetrating
me. I screamed and called for help from my husband who was waiting outside. The
doctor then asked me not to reveal the issue to anyone,” she claimed.
“We reported the matter to the police before proceeding to
Binga Hospital for medical check-up. Unfortunately, doctors were not available
at the hospital to examine me.”
A family member, who identified herself as Siakachu said:
“She approached me and confided in me about the sexual abuse. No action has
been taken by the police and we know that nothing will be done because we do
not have the resources to finance a court battle. My niece will just suffer
silently as we do not have the money for legal representation on the matter.”
Matabeleland North provincial medical director Admire
Kiretu said they would investigate the matter.
“I am not aware of the report. Where are the reports coming
from so that I can follow up on the issue? That is okay, but it is a bit
difficult to follow up if It is a generalised complaint. If the police are said
to have done nothing about the matter, it makes it worse because we want to
rely more on the police in such circumstances, unless there is a specific
witness,” Kiretu said.
Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory
Banda said he was not aware of the matter. Newsday
