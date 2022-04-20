DAD FINDS HERD BOY RAPING TEEN DAUGHTER

A herd boy at a plot 10 Heathcoat in Masvingo has appeared in court on allegations that he headed off a 14-year-old girl into his lodgings and raped her the whole night.

The incident happened on August 21, 2021 and the father of the complainant spent the night looking for the girl until he broke into the herdboys room and found his daughter there.

Nelson Tawanda Matarirano appeared before Masvingo Magistrate Bishard Chineka facing rape charges and says that he was in love with the complainant. He also told the court that the girl lied to him that she was 17 years old.

It is the State case that on August 21,2021 the complainant was at his parent’s field and Matarirano called her. The complainant obliged and Matarirano allegedly lifted her into his room and spent the night with her.

The complainant was accompanied by Letwin Mugandani to the accuseds lodgings. The two allegedly heard the girl crying from inside the room and they knocked but the accused did not respond.

The complainants father broke down the down the door and Matarirano bolted out. The matter was reported to the Police leading to the arrest of Matarirano.

Liberty Hove prosecuted the matter on state side. Masvingo Mirror