CRICKET COACH FOUND HANGING



MYSTERY surrounds the death of a cricket coach, who was found hanging from the main gate of his house, in Glen Norah yesterday.

Procter Saurombe was facing downwards, with his pair of shorts still clinging to the sharp-edged hooks, on the iron gate. He had spent the day socialising with friends.

Many of them are involved in cricket either as players or coaches. He was 43.

Police officers, who attended the scene, searched the body and found the keys to the gate and the house in Saurombe’s pockets.

His mobile phones, though, were missing. Neighbours and family members suspect he could have been murdered and left hanging from his gate to make it appear as though he was hooked by the spikes on his gate.

Other sources suspect he tried to scale the gate before he was impaled by the spikes.

However, family sources are questioning how someone, who had the gate keys in his pocket, could have attempted to scale the gate.

The deceased’s sister, Pamela Chidemo, told H-Metro she was certain that her brother was murdered.

“I am certain that this was murder considering that he had his keys in his pocket, but his phones are missing.

“Some are saying he was drunk and got hurt while jumping over the gate, but haasati ambodhakwa zvekutadza kuziva zvaari kuita.

“When we found him hanging, we noticed froth coming out of his mouth, so we suspect that he was, somehow, suffocated,”

“We will just wait for post-mortem results to tell us what transpired because I can’t accept that he died because of loss of blood from a wound on the leg,” she said.

She added that he was once threatened by some people from his neighbourhood. “Some time ago, he sent me a message that he was threatened by some people in this area,” she said

She showed H-Metro the text message which read:

“Hanzvadzi maswera here, pane mwana wepa Zamba mukomana ati arikuda ropa rangu.”

Unconfirmed reports claimed Saurombe recently had a misunderstanding with his lover over money.

The lover, according to sources, ended up being arrested and thrown into police cells.

Saurombe was well-known for coaching cricket at Prince Edward School as well as doing part-time coaching for individuals. H Metro