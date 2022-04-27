COPS SHOOT TWO DEAD

A GANG of robbers, which had run riot in Norton, Chegutu and Kadoma, met its fate yesterday after two of them were gunned down in a shoot-out with police.

The shooting incident occurred in the James area, near Patchway, in the Kadoma area, yesterday morning.

It involved a shoot-out between police detectives and eight robbers. Three robbers were arrested in the process but two of them later died.

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Nyathi, confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP confirms a shooting incident which occurred at James area, Patchway, Kadoma today (yesterday) at about 0800 hours between police detectives and eight armed robbery suspects,” he said.

“Following a robbery incident, which occurred at Innez Mine, Kadoma, on April 25, the police crack team on armed robbery intercepted the suspects’ Nissan Caravan vehicle (AFH6988), which was used during the robbery, and flagged it to stop.

“The suspects tried to attack police officers with machetes and a shoot-out ensued resulting in the arrest of three suspects.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said two of the suspects later died on admission to Kadoma General Hospital, due to the injuries sustained during the shoot-out.

“The gang is linked to a series of armed robbery cases which occurred in Kadoma, Norton and Chegutu.”

Meanwhile, police have arrested a 37-year-old suspected armed robber believed to have been part of a gang, masquerading as police officers.

Police recovered some police uniforms and a pair of handcuffs, following the arrest.

Kudzai Masango, who was arrested following investigations, is still assisting police.

Asst Comm Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

“Police confirm the arrest of Kudzai Masango aged 37 in connection with a robbery incident which occurred along Delpot Road near Zororo Gardens on April 12, 2022,” he said.

“The suspects allegedly robbed the complainant of US$2 500, police recovered some police uniforms in the suspect’s house, including a pair of handcuffs.”

His arrest comes after another 37-year-old suspect, who allegedly shot and killed a Waterfalls woman during a robbery before committing a spate of other crimes, was arrested in Chitungwiza.

Aaron Fransisco Machona (37) allegedly committed a series of armed robberies in Harare from December 2021 to April 2022.

He has since appeared in court.

In another case, police in Harare are investigating a case in which five people were robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash, cellphones and various goods worth over US$7 000.

A Toyota Granvia, they were travelling in, had a tyre puncture in Budiriro 1.

The incident occurred along Second Street in Budiriro when the five victims were approached by four robbers, who were travelling in a blue Honda Fit.

One of them produced a pistol before demanding cash and valuables from the five occupants, who complied.

A report was made to the police who are still investigating the case.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said: “The ZRP is investigating a robbery incident which occurred on April 25, 2022 along Second Street, Budiriro 1, Harare where five complainants in a Toyota Granvia vehicle were robbed of cash and cellphones valued at US$ 7 025.

“The driver pulled off the road following a tyre puncture on his vehicle before four unknown suspects in an unmarked blue Honda Fit vehicle stopped on the pretext that they wanted to assist.

“They brandished an unidentified pistol and demanded valuables from all the occupants.” H Metro