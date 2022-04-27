COPS SHOOT TWO DEAD

A GANG of robbers, which had run riot in Norton, Chegutu and Kadoma, met its fate yesterday after two of them were gunned down in a shoot-out with police.
The shooting incident occurred in the James area, near
Patchway, in the Kadoma area, yesterday morning.
It involved a shoot-out between police detectives and eight
robbers. Three robbers were arrested in the process but two of them later died.
Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Nyathi,
confirmed the incident.
“The ZRP confirms a shooting incident which occurred at
James area, Patchway, Kadoma today (yesterday) at about 0800 hours between
police detectives and eight armed robbery suspects,” he said.
“Following a robbery incident, which occurred at Innez
Mine, Kadoma, on April 25, the police crack team on armed robbery intercepted
the suspects’ Nissan Caravan vehicle (AFH6988), which was used during the
robbery, and flagged it to stop.
“The suspects tried to attack police officers with machetes
and a shoot-out ensued resulting in the arrest of three suspects.”
Asst Comm Nyathi said two of the suspects later died on
admission to Kadoma General Hospital, due to the injuries sustained during the
shoot-out.
“The gang is linked to a series of armed robbery cases
which occurred in Kadoma, Norton and Chegutu.”
Meanwhile, police have arrested a 37-year-old suspected
armed robber believed to have been part of a gang, masquerading as police
officers.
Police recovered some police uniforms and a pair of
handcuffs, following the arrest.
Kudzai Masango, who was arrested following investigations,
is still assisting police.
Asst Comm Nyathi confirmed the arrest.
“Police confirm the arrest of Kudzai Masango aged 37 in
connection with a robbery incident which occurred along Delpot Road near Zororo
Gardens on April 12, 2022,” he said.
“The suspects allegedly robbed the complainant of US$2 500,
police recovered some police uniforms in the suspect’s house, including a pair
of handcuffs.”
His arrest comes after another 37-year-old suspect, who
allegedly shot and killed a Waterfalls woman during a robbery before committing
a spate of other crimes, was arrested in Chitungwiza.
Aaron Fransisco Machona (37) allegedly committed a series
of armed robberies in Harare from December 2021 to April 2022.
He has since appeared in court.
In another case, police in Harare are investigating a case
in which five people were robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash, cellphones
and various goods worth over US$7 000.
A Toyota Granvia, they were travelling in, had a tyre
puncture in Budiriro 1.
The incident occurred along Second Street in Budiriro when
the five victims were approached by four robbers, who were travelling in a blue
Honda Fit.
One of them produced a pistol before demanding cash and
valuables from the five occupants, who complied.
A report was made to the police who are still investigating
the case.
Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said: “The ZRP is
investigating a robbery incident which occurred on April 25, 2022 along Second
Street, Budiriro 1, Harare where five complainants in a Toyota Granvia vehicle
were robbed of cash and cellphones valued at US$ 7 025.
“The driver pulled off the road following a tyre puncture
on his vehicle before four unknown suspects in an unmarked blue Honda Fit
vehicle stopped on the pretext that they wanted to assist.
“They brandished an unidentified pistol and demanded
valuables from all the occupants.” H Metro
