CONVICTED G-TEL MANAGER FLIES TO AMERICA

Tafadzwa Asha Masiyiwa (28), a manager with G-tel who was convicted of theft and sentenced to 14 months in prison left the court yesterday afternoon and headed straight to the airport on her way to the United States of America.
Masiyiwa’s court case went viral on social media as she is
well-known in Masvingo.
Masiyiwa was convicted on Wednesday and sources said the
next day she boarded Kenyan Airways on her way to the USA without paying the
restitution to G-tel.
Efforts by The Mirror to get a comment from Masiyiwa were
futile.
Masiyiwa was jointly charged with her workmate Selina
Chigorimbo (25) for stealing US$ 3 377 from the employer G-tel.
Magistrate Grace Tupiri found Masiyiwa and her co-accused
guilty and slapped them with 14 months’ sentences each.
Tupiri suspended seven months on condition that the accused
do not commit a similar offence in the next five years. The remaining seven
months were suspended on condition the duo restitute G-tel the amount of US$ 1
688.50 each on or before June 30, 2022.
The Mirror saw a Kenyan Airways passenger ticket which
indicates that Masiyiwa left Robert Mugabe International Airport to Jomo
Kenyatta International Airport (Terminal 1A) on Thursday at 16:45hrs en-route
to New York John F. Kennedy International Airport (Terminal 4). She was to
connect from Kenya and was expect to land in New York on Friday around 07:35
AM.
It was the State case that Masiyiwa and Chigorimbo of
Rujeko C were caught on camera stealing US$ 3 377 from the company coffers. The
two received 189 infinity 9 cell phones for sale in September 2021. After
selling the cell phones they generated weekly reconciliation forms which showed
a total receipt of US$ 6 587.
The matter came to light on September 28, 2021 when the
accused persons sent the money to G-Telecoms Headquarters. A variance of US$ 3
377 was noticed and a CCTV footage which was later presented in court by G-tel
Security and Investigations manager, Kudakwashe Munyonho in court showed the
two taking away the money from the company’s safe and sharing it.
Masiyiwa was a sales team leader in Masvingo and was
responsible for receipting and forwarding cash sales with weekly reconciliation
forms to G-tel headquarters. Chigorimbo worked as the assistant to the team
leader and her duty was to sell Gtel products. Masvingo Mirror
