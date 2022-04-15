CHEATING WIFE DUMPS HUBBY

A WATERFALLS man was dumped by his wife after he caught her with another man in his bedroom.
Farai Munhongowarwa (37) of the Johanne Masowe yeChishanu
Church pleaded with his wife Sophia Zanga (23) to stay, despite her
shenanigans.
Sophia was caught between the sheets with a married
builder, Farai Kaitano (29), who was assaulted while in his birthday suit.
He sustained head and leg injuries, but decided not to
lodge a police report.
Munhongowarwa told H-Metro that it was his second time
catching Sophia red-handed in their matrimonial bedroom.
Sophia confirmed the two incidents saying they were
deliberate attempts to hurt her husband since she has lost affection for him.
“My wife has been seeing other men behind my back for some
time,” said Munhongowarwa.
“I could not confront her, but decided to find better ways
of catching her red-handed .
“Last month I caught her with another man and the lover ran
away leaving his bicycle.
“I took the bicycle to Waterfalls Police Station to avoid
allegations of theft.
“I warned her over adultery since we go to church together
and she showed remorse unaware that chakatobaya chikatyokera.”
He hatched a plan to expose her again.
“I am a security guard so I was on night duty and decided
to return around 4am after informing my seniors about my intentions.
“That led me to finding my wife between the sheets with
this man.
“My children are too young to be forced to live without
both parents and for that reason, I felt it was better to forgive my wife and
seek counselling.
“If I may find professional people to help my wife accept
that I have forgiven her and urge her not to leave me. I will be happy.
“I love her. I love my children, I love my marriage.”
Sophia said she has already found alternative
accommodation.
“Ini zvemurume uyu handichada saka kudanana nevamwe varume
ndirikuzviitira kuti awore mwoyo asiyane neni,” said Sophia.
“I cannot explain the reasons, but the truth is that I no
longer have affection for Farai and if he decides to take the children I do not
mind as long they will be well looked after.
“Yes, I am still nursing one of the children, this will be
a challenge for me to part ways with my children.
“The lover who left a bicycle is from Hatfield, but I have
forgotten his name and this Kaitano is building for one of our neighbours and
we both come from Murewa.
“I met him four days ago.”
Kaitano told H-Metro Sophia lied to him that she was single
which is why he decided to spend a night with her at her house.
“I met Sophia four days ago and she gave in to my proposals
and invited me to her house where I was caught by her husband,” said Kaitano.
“I was yet to have sex with Sophia when Farai and his
brother arrived.
“They assaulted me all over my body and I sustained head
and leg injuries.
“I did not lodge a police report against them, but if they
continue visiting my workplace I will retaliate.” H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment