BUSINESSMAN SEEKS TO SHUT DOWN GLEN FOREST GRAVEYARD

A CROATIAN businessman Joseph Richard Crnkovic has approached the High Court seeking to stop the sale of gravesites and the operation of a crematorium at Glen Forest Memorial Park.

The businessman, through his company, Fopuld Investments approached the High Court suing Candrina Investments (Pvt) Ltd, Evolution Group Ltd, Chikomo Chemhute and Matidoda Farms Pvt Ltd in a dispute over the property.

Crnkovic seeks an interdict to bar the respondents from selling gravesites on the property known as subdivision 24 of Whelston measuring 40 4670 hectares held in the name of Chikomo Chemhute.

“In addition, the sale of graveyards outside of the law means that the Candrina is at risk of multiple civil suits from members of the public who have purchased gravesites for their loved ones. All this will affect the value of the applicant’s shareholding and potentially affect its dividends,” Crnkovic submitted.

Crnkovic is a director of Fopuld Investments (Pvt) Ltd Zimbabwe which holds 49% shareholding in Candrina that also owns Chikomo Chemhute, which houses the Glen Forest Memorial Park.

In his application filed in terms of section 223 of the Companies Act, Crnkovic said the land in dispute should be used for residential and agricultural purposes only.

“It (use of land for burials) potentially opens up the possibility of civil litigation by the loved ones of the illegally buried in the graveyard in the event that the minister responsible decrees that the graveyard be shut down and the bodies be exhumed,” Crnkovic said.

Last year, Crnkovic appealed for consular protection and diplomatic intervention claiming that he was facing prosecution after disclosing that Chikomo Chemhute Cemetery was an illegal enterprise.

The matter is yet to be heard. Newsday