BUSINESSMAN ROBBED AT CHURCH SHRINE

A BUSINESSMAN was robbed at a church shrine after suspected armed robbers intercepted information he was in possession of over US$8 000, a Harare court has heard.

The suspects Shadreck Chivambe, Edson Murambidzi, Takesure Tendai Chivambe and Moraji Chapola appeared before Harare magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda, who remanded them in custody to April 29.

They are facing armed robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm charges. The court heard that on March 25, the gang, together with Jeremiah Chikwabve, who is still at large, connived and went to the shrine in Graniteside.

They drove to the shrine in an unregistered white BMW.

Two of the robbers confronted the complainant, who was seated in his Nissan Atlas, and one of them pointed a gun at him, demanding money and valuables. The gang allegedly took a bag containing US$8 913 and the complainant wrestled one of the robbers before the other robber fired at a crowd which was advancing towards him.

They allegedly fled from the scene in their getaway car. On April 12, the police received information the car had been stopped in Mbare, where they were arrested.

The police searched the car and recovered several pistols and live rounds of ammunition but none of the suspects is a holder of a valid firearm. H Metro