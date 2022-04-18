BUS DRIVER, CONDUCTOR KILLED IN COLLISION



A STALLION Cruise bus driver and conductor died on the spot while 14 people were seriously injured after the bus rammed into a stationary haulage truck in Lupane along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road on Sunday morning.

Police confirmed the accident which occurred in Masenyane area, about 15km after Lupane town and said a relief driver who was among the passengers and the conductor died on the spot.

The deceased’s names could not be released yesterday as their next of kin had not been informed.

The injured are 13 passengers and the bus driver.

They were rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in Lupane where they were all admitted and their condition is said to be serious.

The accident occurred at about 2.30AM and the bus was travelling from Harare to Victoria Falls with 40 passengers on board.

The Chronicle was told that the haulage truck which was carrying coal had a breakdown and its trailer was blocking the road.

The truck driver did not put reflective triangles to warn other motorists about the danger.

Some of the injured suffered fractured legs and the driver of the bus is said to be in critical condition.

Officer Commanding Lupane District Chief Superintendent Laxmore Dube who was in Lupane attending the pre-Independence provincial children’s party at Kusile Primary School confirmed the accident.

He encouraged motorists to exercise extreme caution and avoid travelling at night especially on roads that have hazards like animals. Chronicle