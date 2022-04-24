BREASTFEEDING WOMAN CHARGED WITH OMAN HUMAN TRAFFICKING

A 35 year old woman from Marondera has appeared in court on allegations of human trafficking.
Farisai Mupeti appeared before a Harare magistrate this
Friday to answer to allegations of human trafficking after luring unsuspecting
Zimbabweans to Oman where they were subjected to exploitation and work without
pay.
It is the state’s case that the complainant, Murriam Zihumo
reportedly left Harare in November last year under the impression that she has
secured a lucrative job in Dubai, but was shocked to find herself in Oman,
where she was subjected to three months of exploitation by unknown people who
had literally bought her.
In a separate incident, Mupeti is said to have tricked
another woman identified as Isabel Mushoriwa using the same modus operandi in
January this year.
The two women are said to have escaped after claiming that
they needed to attend to urgent family issues, with one of them lying that her
mother had died.
Mupeti was arrested after the two women returned home and
reported the matter to the police.
She was remanded out of custody to the 1st of June since
she is breastfeeding.
Her suspected accomplice, Nyasha Allioms, is still at large
and believed to be in Oman. zbc
