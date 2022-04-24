BOSSO, FC PLATINUM MATCH ABANDONED : COPS FIRE TEARGAS

FC Platinum . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 1

Highlanders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 1

(Match abandoned in the 84th minute)

THE Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match between FC Platinum and Highlanders played on a slippery Mandava Stadium yesterday was abandoned after 84 minutes amid chaotic scenes resulting in police firing teargas into the stands.

FC Platinum and Highlanders were deadlocked when Albinos Zigwati raised his flag to signal that the coming together between Highlanders defender Peter Muduhwa and FC Platinum substitute Walter Musona was a free kick in favour of the home team which saw referee Kuzivamwari Jaravaza point to the spot.

This resulted in a lengthy stoppage as Highlanders players protested the decision. Bosso supporters joined in as they invaded the pitch before they were cleared by the police. Just when things appeared to be getting back to normal, police threw teargas and there was mayhem as fans started running in all directions, with players also affected by the tear smoke.

Bosso fans had already been agitated by decisions made by referee Jaravaza and first assistant referee Michael Ncube which led to tempers boiling at that point when the disputable penalty was awarded. Video footage from our television station, Zimpapers Television Network showed that the contact between the two players occurred outside the box.

In the first-half, Devine Mhindirira gave Highlanders the lead in the eighth minute. Some industrious work by Lynoth Chikuhwa saw the striker send the ball into the box where Stanley Ngala laid it for an unmarked Mhindirira to plant it past goalkeeper Petros Mhari.

A defensive blunder by Highlanders gave FC Platinum an opportunity to equalise in the 15th minute, Juan Mutudza beating Ariel Sibanda on the far post. FC Platinum dominated second half proceedings but did not do much with the ball possession. The PSL is now expected to make a decision on the abandoned match.

Teams

FC Platinum: P Mhari, G Mbweti, G Bello, W Stima, N Chinyerere, B Moyo, J Mutudza, D Teguru (Musona 78 mins) , P Mutimbanyoka, I Mucheneka, T Ngwenya

Highlanders: A Sibanda, A Tandi(Mukuli 64 mins) , R Kutsanzira, D Mhindirira(Navaya 46 mins), L Chikuhwa, N Masuku, A Mbeba, A Silla, P Muduhwa, S Ngala (Sibanda 58 mins), M Ndlovu Sunday News