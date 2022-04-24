BOSSO, FC PLATINUM MATCH ABANDONED : COPS FIRE TEARGAS

FC Platinum . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 1
Highlanders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. (1) 1
(Match abandoned in the 84th minute)
THE Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match between FC
Platinum and Highlanders played on a slippery Mandava Stadium yesterday was
abandoned after 84 minutes amid chaotic scenes resulting in police firing
teargas into the stands.
FC Platinum and Highlanders were deadlocked when Albinos
Zigwati raised his flag to signal that the coming together between Highlanders
defender Peter Muduhwa and FC Platinum substitute Walter Musona was a free kick
in favour of the home team which saw referee Kuzivamwari Jaravaza point to the
spot.
This resulted in a lengthy stoppage as Highlanders players
protested the decision. Bosso supporters joined in as they invaded the pitch
before they were cleared by the police. Just when things appeared to be getting
back to normal, police threw teargas and there was mayhem as fans started
running in all directions, with players also affected by the tear smoke.
Bosso fans had already been agitated by decisions made by
referee Jaravaza and first assistant referee Michael Ncube which led to tempers
boiling at that point when the disputable penalty was awarded. Video footage from
our television station, Zimpapers Television Network showed that the contact
between the two players occurred outside the box.
In the first-half, Devine Mhindirira gave Highlanders the
lead in the eighth minute. Some industrious work by Lynoth Chikuhwa saw the
striker send the ball into the box where Stanley Ngala laid it for an unmarked
Mhindirira to plant it past goalkeeper Petros Mhari.
A defensive blunder by Highlanders gave FC Platinum an
opportunity to equalise in the 15th minute, Juan Mutudza beating Ariel Sibanda
on the far post. FC Platinum dominated second half proceedings but did not do
much with the ball possession. The PSL is now expected to make a decision on
the abandoned match.
Teams
FC Platinum: P Mhari, G Mbweti, G Bello, W Stima, N
Chinyerere, B Moyo, J Mutudza, D Teguru (Musona 78 mins) , P Mutimbanyoka, I
Mucheneka, T Ngwenya
Highlanders: A Sibanda, A Tandi(Mukuli 64 mins) , R
Kutsanzira, D Mhindirira(Navaya 46 mins), L Chikuhwa, N Masuku, A Mbeba, A
Silla, P Muduhwa, S Ngala (Sibanda 58 mins), M Ndlovu Sunday News
