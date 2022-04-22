ANOTHER ZIMBA KILLED IN SA

A MAN from Nkayi was last Tuesday killed by a mob in South Africa for allegedly attempting to hijack a car on Allandale Road near Chloorkop open field.

His other two accomplices managed to flee from the scene.

Limukani Ndikinya Ndebele is said to have got behind the wheel of the car they were trying to hijack but he failed to start the car and as a result other motorists, who had seen what was happening, pounced on him.

Seeing that Limukani was in trouble, his accomplices drove away, leaving him at the mercy of the mob.

Limukani is said to have tried to flee on foot but the mob caught him and severely beat him.

He was later found in an open space with an open wound in his head and a broken arm.

“The now deceased was trying to hijack a car with his two friends but they failed to do so because the mob started fighting them, his two friends used their car to escape from the scene while he tried taking the victim’s car to escape using it.

“He failed to start the engine and the mob chased him and he was found dead,” said Sergeant Dipelo Moremi of the Rabie Ridge South African Police Services.

He revealed that the police were hunting for the escaped accomplices.

The motorist, who survived the hijack, positively identified Limukani.

“I still don’t believe that my brother is gone just like that. It’s like a dream to me. We are yet to make arrangements for his burial. We were held up by the Easter holidays,” said his sister Nomazulu Ndebele. B Metro