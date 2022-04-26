ANGRY MOB STABS TWO TO DEATH IN GOKWE

Two Gokwe men were stabbed to death by an angry mob last week, police said yesterday.

In a statement, Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the now deceased men, Pardon Muchaitei and Edmore Murindiwa allegedly went berserk and started stabbing fellow spectators at a sports field near Dzire Business Centre in Gokwe.

The pair allegedly used Okapi knives to stab people, before the crowd turned on them and meted instant justice in retaliation.

“The mob stabbed them to death and fled the scene. They were ferried to Gokwe Hospital where they died upon admission. The other injured people are currently admitted there,” Mahoko said. Newsday