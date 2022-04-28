40 TO CONTEST FOR ZANU PF YOUTH LEAGUE POSTS

ZANU PF has announced the names of 40 Youth league members nominated for the national executive council.
The youths who won in the provincial nomination elections
will now submit their CVs indicating positions they will contest at the
National Youth League conference set for next week.
Twelve female candidates sailed through and will be
eligible to contest for any position of their choice in the national executive
council.
The party’s Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Tendai
Chirau announced the results this afternoon.
Bulawayo
1 Chibanda – Zonde Garikai Paradzai
2 Mtutsa Munashe Tawanda
3 Chinamano Linda
4 Thabo Thwala
Harare
1 Chiwetu Tendai
2 Gapa Luckmore
3 Kandishaya Taurai
4 Tawomhera TsitsiManicaland
1 Mabika Munashe
2 Mutomba Blessing
3 Mambondiani Danmore
4 Mukoko Phillipa
Mashonaland Central
1 Makumbe Tsungai
2 Mbungo Macdonald
3 Pinduka Tendai
4 Murungweni Abigail
Mashonaland East
1 Matiza Joel Batsirai
2 Mudowo Tawanda
3 Beatrice Kamuche
4 Nyerere Margaret
1 Marima Shepherd
2 Makonza Valeria
3 Mananzva Kudakwashe
4 Zvandaziva Onisimo
Masvingo
1 Paradza John
2 Maunganidze Naledi Lindarose
3 Chauke Calvin
4 Dhanzi Auxcilia
Matabeleland North
1 Ncube Thubelihle Duke
2 Mhlanga Future
3 Ndlovu Sikhangezile
4 Ndlovu Olman
Matabeleland South
1 Dube Innocent
2 Ndlovu Admire
3 Ndlovu Charity
4 Moyo Vusumuzi
Midlands
1 Makombe Phinias
2 Topotsa Nomater
3 Chishumba Patience
4 Manjonjo Vusumuzi
