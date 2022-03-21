ZIMDOLLAR ININGE CHIKWAMBO : BITI

CCC vice President, Tendai Biti has said that his Government will when it comes to power next year immediately bring back the US$. He said the purpose of that move is to stabilise the currency and the economy.
All civil servants will be paid salaries in foreign
currency and so will all producers of goods including farmers and miners.
He said that the RTGS currency was confusing as it had a
different value in bond, in ecocash, zipit, US$, Rand or Pula.
“Hatidi mari inenge chikwambo yekuti inochinja value
paecocash, zipit, bond, RTGS, US$, Rand or Pula,” said Biti.
He said even President Mnangagwa will get his pension in
foreign currency. Masvingo Mirror
An amazing crowd , amazing citizens who want change & economic stability . The USAH chant is a call for the return to a functional equitable inclusive consensus economy where decent wages were paid in a stable predictive currency . pic.twitter.com/Up5SZMVFMn— TENDAI BITI (@BitiTendai) March 20, 2022
