ZIMDOLLAR ININGE CHIKWAMBO : BITI



CCC vice President, Tendai Biti has said that his Government will when it comes to power next year immediately bring back the US$. He said the purpose of that move is to stabilise the currency and the economy.

All civil servants will be paid salaries in foreign currency and so will all producers of goods including farmers and miners.

He said that the RTGS currency was confusing as it had a different value in bond, in ecocash, zipit, US$, Rand or Pula.

“Hatidi mari inenge chikwambo yekuti inochinja value paecocash, zipit, bond, RTGS, US$, Rand or Pula,” said Biti.

He said even President Mnangagwa will get his pension in foreign currency. Masvingo Mirror