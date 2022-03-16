ZIMBA KILLS MOTSWANA WOMAN, FLEES TO ZIM ON A BIKE

A ZIMBABWEAN man living illegally in Botswana has been arrested for strangling an elderly Motswana woman to death and stealing her bicycle which he rode to Zimbabwe.

The murder took place on Valentine’s Day.

According to Botswana media, villagers in Tutume area in Botswana on the border with rural Bulilima in Matabeleland South province effected citizen arrest on Bhekimpilo Moyo of Chidiwe village in Ndolwane area.

He had allegedly killed a 70-year-old woman identified as Chanda Kugwa before villagers caught him.

The woman rode a bicycle to her fields and Moyo allegedly followed her and killed her before fleeing to Ndolwane in Zimbabwe.

Moyo has since appeared before a magistrates’ court in Masunga, Botswana, charged with entering the country unlawfully, murder and prosecutors indicated a possible additional rape charge.

Moyo was remanded in custody because he is a flight risk and will be back in court on Monday next week for routine remand.

Allegations are that Moyo strangled the old woman to death in order to steal her bicycle, which he rode to Zimbabwe.

The now deceased was last seen going to her fields riding a bicycle and when she did not return home in the evening, her brother followed her and found her dead body in the field.

The witness phoned police who attended the scene and rushed the unconscious Kugwa to a local clinic where she was confirmed dead.

There were visible injuries raising suspicion that she had been strangled.

“Where she was lying we spotted a stranger’s shoe print that we suspected was of the person who murdered her and stole her bicycle.

Our investigations led to the arrest of the Zimbabwean man,” said Tutume Superintendent Station Commander Jerry Halahala, quoted in media in Botswana.

Members of the public effected citizen arrest on Moyo and handed him to the police.

A video of the citizen’s arrested was trending on Facebook last week and Moyo admitted in the video that he killed the elderly woman and fled to Ndolwane village in Zimbabwe with her bicycle.

He then returned to Setabataba village in Botswana to visit his girlfriend who stays there and that’s when members of the public apprehended him. Chronicle