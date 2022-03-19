ZIM TRUCK DRIVER COLLAPSES, DIES ON THE WHEEL

A Lyonais Investments Truck driver has died after he succumbed to high blood pressure while driving back to Zimbabwe from Namibia.
Toindepi Chimuti’s (55) truck then hit a tree on the
roadside after he died. The accident happened on Wednesday at round 8pm in the
Kongola area in Namibia.
Lyonais Director, Lawrence Mahakwa confirmed the incident
to The Mirror and said Chimuti succumbed to Cardiac arrest while coming back
from making a delivery.
“Yes, it’s true, he had high blood pressure whilst he was
driving from Namibia and he had an accident,” said Mahakwa.
Chimuti joined Lyonais Investments in 2015. Lyonais General
Manager Tapiwa Chirairo described Chimuti as a humble person who was easy to
work with.
“Chimuti will be remembered for being a humble person who
was easy to work with . On the fateful day he had gone to Namibia to deliver
Tongaat Hulett sugar and he was driving back when he was involved in an
accident,” said Chirairo.
Mourners are currently gathered at House number 19896,
Rujeko C in Masvingo and burial arrangements are yet to be announced. Masvingo
Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment