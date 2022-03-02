ZIM, SA ABSTAIN FROM UKRAINE VOTE

Zimbabwe was among the 35 countries that yesterday abstained from voting against Russia when the United Nations General Assembly put the Ukraine crisis for a vote.
The vote was 141 to 5, with 35 abstentions. It came after
the 193-member assembly convened its first emergency session since 1997.
Zimbabwe is expected to release a comprehensive statement
on the vote today.
Although resolutions aren’t legally binding, the vote
yesterday reflected divided opinion over the Russian-initiated military
operation in Ukraine.
Most Western nations voted against Russia while Zimbabwe
was among the 35 that included China, El Salvador, India, Iran, Iraq, China,
South Africa, Algeria, Angola and Mozambique that abstained.
Countries that were pushing for an outright condemnation of
Russia got a rude awakening as at least 5 countries came out guns blazing in
support of President Vladimir Putin. Countries that spoke for Russia included
Belarus, North Korea, Cuba and Syria.
President Putin has raised concern over Ukraine, which he
said must remain a neutral buffer state and not become a member of NATO. He has
also called for NATO to stop military activities in Eastern Europe, blaming it
for undermining the region’s security.
The Russian president has said the military operation in
Ukraine is meant to protect and secure its security concerns.
Five countries, Russia, Syria, North Korea, Eritrea and
Belarus voted against reprimanding Russia while 141 members supported the
resolution.
Meanwhile, Zimbabwe is evacuating its citizens who have
managed to leave Ukraine to neighbouring countries mainly Poland.
An envoy was dispatched to Poland for the safe-keeping of
Zimbabweans who have fled to the central European country, these Zimbabweans
are generally students who were studying in Eastern Europe.
The Government representative is taking care of their
welfare in Poland while facilitating their return home after the Government
committed to pay for their return tickets.
Posting on their micro blogging site Twitter this week, the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade said: “The Government
wishes to inform all students who have left Ukraine to urgently get in touch
with the Government official in Poland.
“The Government has already dispatched an official to
Poland to organise their stay in Poland and buy their tickets to Zimbabwe. All
those who are stranded and wish to travel to Zimbabwe will be assisted.”
The Foreign Affairs Ministry assured parents that the
Government was seized with evacuating its citizens home.
All students in Ukraine were being urged to cross the
border into neighbouring Poland where Government intervention was guaranteed
from there.
“Government wishes to assure parents with students in
Ukraine that they should not worry. The Government is going to pay for return
tickets for all the students currently being evacuated from Ukraine to
Zimbabwe.
“All the students currently in Ukraine are urged to cross
over to Poland and they will be assisted from there. Our Embassy in Germany is
making all concerted efforts to make sure that our students are brought home
safely.
“Our Embassy in Germany is already in touch with most of
our students in Ukraine and is currently working towards assisting its
nationals based in that country. Those who haven’t contacted the Embassy are
urged to do so on the number: +4903023255676 or by email:
Infor@zimembassyberlin.com.”
There are 256 registered Zimbabweans in Ukraine. Herald
