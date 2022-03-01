WOMAN THROWS BABY INTO BLAIR TOILET

A 23-year-old Guruve woman has been arrested for allegedly throwing her new-born baby in a Blair toilet.

Police said they have arrested Evernice Mugwira after she allegedly concealed the birth of a child at Camsasa Farm.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police said they have since retrieved the body of the infant which has since been taken to Guruve Hospital for post-mortem.

“ZRP Guruve arrested Evernice Mugwira (23) for concealing the birth of a child at Camsasa Farm, Guruve. The suspect gave birth to a baby girl and threw her into a blair latrine pit.

“Meanwhile, Police retrieved the still-baby and conveyed it to Guruve Hospital Mortuary for post-mortem,” posted ZRP on Twitter. H Metro