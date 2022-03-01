WOMAN THROWS BABY INTO BLAIR TOILET

A 23-year-old Guruve woman has been arrested for allegedly throwing her new-born baby in a Blair toilet.
Police said they have arrested Evernice Mugwira after she
allegedly concealed the birth of a child at Camsasa Farm.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police
said they have since retrieved the body of the infant which has since been
taken to Guruve Hospital for post-mortem.
“ZRP Guruve arrested Evernice Mugwira (23) for concealing
the birth of a child at Camsasa Farm, Guruve. The suspect gave birth to a baby
girl and threw her into a blair latrine pit.
“Meanwhile, Police retrieved the still-baby and conveyed it
to Guruve Hospital Mortuary for post-mortem,” posted ZRP on Twitter. H Metro
