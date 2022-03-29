WILL SMITH APOLOGISES TO CHRIS ROCK

WILL Smith apologized to Chris Rock following his shocking Oscars 2022 slap, calling his behavior "unacceptable."
The incident occurred after the comic, acting as host at
the awards show, made a joke about the I, Robot actor's wife Jada
Pinkett-Smith.
Will issued a lengthy apology via Instagram, apologizing to
Chris and fans.
He wrote: "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous
and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable
and inexcusable.
"Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke
about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted
emotionally.
"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I
was out of line and I was wrong."
"I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative
of the man I want to be.
