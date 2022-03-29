WILL SMITH APOLOGISES TO CHRIS ROCK

WILL Smith apologized to Chris Rock following his shocking Oscars 2022 slap, calling his behavior "unacceptable."

The incident occurred after the comic, acting as host at the awards show, made a joke about the I, Robot actor's wife Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Will issued a lengthy apology via Instagram, apologizing to Chris and fans.

He wrote: "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.

"Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong."

"I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be.