WE ARE BEING PAID LESS : BYO ZIMSEC MARKERS

TEACHERS marking the 2021 Ordinary Level (“O” Level) and Advanced Level (“A” level) examinations in the southern region have claimed that the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) paid them a quarter of what their counterparts in other regions got in travel and subsistence allowances.
Last month, teachers marking the History paper at various
centres in the country downed tools in protest over non-payment of allowances.
“Some Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) centre
markers seem to have been paid all their T&S allowances in some centres,
but here we have been paid only a quarter of our allowances,” said a concerned
marker from Bulawayo.
But Zimsec spokesperson Nicholette Dhlamini said the
markers were paid according to venues
and the number of scripts they received.
“The teachers are being paid according to subjects, centres
and scripts that they are given to mark. They are paid for what they have
marked and it is not according to the regions they come from. Allowances are
also being paid,” she said.
“Zimsec is paying according to venues, not provinces. The
teachers that have not finished marking have not been paid. For instance, teachers that were at Bulawayo
Polytechnic have finished marking and were paid in full. Those marking at Harare Polytechnic are yet
to finish marking and have not been fully paid.
They will be paid once they complete marking,” Dhlamini added.
Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) Bulawayo
chairperson Vusumuzi Mahlangu concurred saying: “It is not a regional issue,
but I believe it was about the subjects that the affected teachers were
marking. Those marking subjects with a huge number of candidates such as
Mathematics, English and Ndebele were paid their dues in full, but those
marking subjects with a few candidates are yet to be paid.” Newsday
