VOTERS ROLL LEAK : EX DIRECTOR DRAGS ZEC TO COURT

FORMER Zimbabwe Electoral Commission director for Information Communication Technology and voter delimitation, Pamela Mapondera has dragged the electoral body before the Labour Court for unlawfully terminating her contract.
Zec had
terminated her contract accusing her of leaking the voters roll to political
parties.
Mapondera who
is represented by Ephraim Ndhlovu of Mabundu and Ndhlovu law chambers has cited
Zec, and its chairperson Priscilla Chigumba as the first and second respondent.
Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment