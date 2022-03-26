THREE BOUNCERS THREATEN TO KIDNAP AND KILL LUMUMBA

THREE bouncers appeared in court yesterday on allegations of threatening to kidnap and kill businessman and socialite William Lumumba Mutumanje and his family claiming that they had been sent by Grant Chitate to collect an outstanding debt on his behalf.

Privilege Mushininga, Ignitius Chacha and Moses Chigonda appeared at the Harare Magistrate Court charged with making threats to commit murder.

The three were not asked to plead to the charges when they appeared before magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda, who freed them on $5 000 bail each.

Mushininga, Chacha and Chigonda allegedly went to Lumumba’s office on Wednesday at around 9am and told him that they wanted to collect a debt on behalf of Grant Chitate and allegedly threatened that if he did not hand over the money they would kill or kidnap him, his wife and his children as they were aware of their whereabouts in the event that he failed to give them the money.

They claimed to be professional assassins.Lumumba allegedly pleaded with them to return to his office later to collect the money. Mushininga, Chacha and Chigonda are expected back in court on April 22. Herald