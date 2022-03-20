THREE BOGUS ZACC OFFICERS ARRESTED

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has arrested three people including a police officer, who masqueraded as their officials and duped a cross-border trader of US$2 000.

The trio, Superintendent Egdar Moyo of Gokwe district police headquarters, Cephas Phiri and Crispen Manda were arrested after one of them was caught red-handed wearing police uniform.

“One of the accused, Manda, was caught with police uniforms and badges of rank — shoulder titles of the rank of chief inspector Supt Moyo is in police custody waiting to appear in court while Manda and Phiri were remanded in custody pending bail application,” Zacc posted.

The anti-graft body lamented an increase in bogus characters who pretend to offer services on behalf of government agencies while extorting money from people.

“The commission wishes to inform the public that its personnel does not receive or demand money from suspects or complainants to carry out their duty. Any such demands must be reported to the commission at any of its offices,” Zacc said.

The commission also said it had intensified investigations to end these criminal activities.

Last month, Zacc arrested three men who impersonated Zacc officials and tried to open an illegal office within the port.

Mashonaland Central senator Angeline Tongogara has implored the government to come up with measures to deal with corruption.

She said the government established Zacc to deal with corruption, but such incidents continue to proliferate.

“This Senate calls upon the Executive to introduce deterrent measures for those engaging in corrupt activities. The Judiciary should fast-track cases of corruption through courts that will be established to deal with such,” Tongogara said.

“The government through, the anti-corruption courts, must impose stiffer penalties on corruption as a mechanism of promoting restraint among public officials. All cases of corruption regardless of form must be treated as high-level criminal cases, thus attracting long and deterrent sentences,” she added. Newsday