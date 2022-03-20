THREE BOGUS ZACC OFFICERS ARRESTED

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has arrested three people including a police officer, who masqueraded as their officials and duped a cross-border trader of US$2 000.
The trio, Superintendent Egdar Moyo of Gokwe district
police headquarters, Cephas Phiri and Crispen Manda were arrested after one of
them was caught red-handed wearing police uniform.
“One of the accused, Manda, was caught with police uniforms
and badges of rank — shoulder titles of the rank of chief inspector Supt Moyo
is in police custody waiting to appear in court while Manda and Phiri were
remanded in custody pending bail application,” Zacc posted.
The anti-graft body lamented an increase in bogus
characters who pretend to offer services on behalf of government agencies while
extorting money from people.
“The commission wishes to inform the public that its
personnel does not receive or demand money from suspects or complainants to
carry out their duty. Any such demands must be reported to the commission at
any of its offices,” Zacc said.
The commission also said it had intensified investigations
to end these criminal activities.
Last month, Zacc arrested three men who impersonated Zacc
officials and tried to open an illegal office within the port.
Mashonaland Central senator Angeline Tongogara has implored
the government to come up with measures to deal with corruption.
She said the government established Zacc to deal with
corruption, but such incidents continue to proliferate.
“This Senate calls upon the Executive to introduce
deterrent measures for those engaging in corrupt activities. The Judiciary
should fast-track cases of corruption through courts that will be established
to deal with such,” Tongogara said.
“The government through, the anti-corruption courts, must
impose stiffer penalties on corruption as a mechanism of promoting restraint
among public officials. All cases of corruption regardless of form must be
treated as high-level criminal cases, thus attracting long and deterrent
sentences,” she added. Newsday
