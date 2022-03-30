TEEN KILLS LOVE RIVAL

An 18-year-old from Gokwe has been arrested after he fatally stabbed a rival he accused of snatching his girlfriend.
Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel
Mahoko confirmed the incident which occurred last night at Dera Business
Centre, Gokwe South.
He said the suspect, Brian Chindozi (18) had a previous misunderstanding
with the now deceased Wonder Chiduma (27) over a girlfriend.
When the two met last night, Chindozi stabbed Chiduma in
the chest who collapsed and died on the spot. Herald
