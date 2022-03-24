TATENDA EVICTED LIVE ON FACEBOOK

TATENDA Christopher Zenzo Karigambe, popularly known as Tatelicious, cried live on Facebook while being evicted from a house in Sweden yesterday.
Tatelicious live-streamed the eviction on Facebook.
Three days ago, Tatelicious wrote on Facebook that an
eviction was imminent after ex-husband, Richard Sandberg, who took out a
mortgage to acquire the house, auctioned it.
Yesterday, Tatelicious filmed the Swedish Police executing
the eviction.
“It was auctioned and somebody else is now the owner of
this house, that is why we are here,” Swedish police told Tatelicious.
Tatelicious contested the eviction claiming there was an
interdict to stop the process by Swedish debt collectors, referred to as
Kronofogden.
“I was given this house as a gift and I have been paying,”
said Tatelicious.
“So, the police came and threw me out of the house and said
they didn’t want to hear my side.
“I listened to the police and took out the dogs and put
them in the car.
“They came with guns.
“As I told you in the morning, the court said I should not
go out of the house, but, because they had Kronofogden (Swedish debt
collectors), they used seven police with guns.
“They were holding my hands, throwing me outside the
house,”
In the livestream, Tatelicious refused to sign the papers
that came with the debt collectors and the police.
“They were violent, they broke my car.
“They didn’t want to listen to my story. They wanted to
force me to sign a document and I said no.
“They don’t even have a letter from the court to get me out
of the house, they said they have the besluit (a judgment), but what I have is
that I should not go out of the house.
“I was thinking that the police were going to help me. I
had to document this so that I will have evidence.”
The Budiriro-bred socialite accused Swedish police of
racism.
“They (police) help Swedish people but immigrants will die.
They came with guns . . . teargas, everything and thought I was going to fight.
“I don’t fight the police but it’s my right to film . . . I
marched out peacefully. Only God knows what is going to happen.
“I didn’t do anything stupid to provoke the police but I
know I am going to be back because it’s my house.
“I will file a complaint with the government.
“They came to kill the black woman. They can’t kill me,
they actually wanted to pull a gun but I said I’m not being violent, I’m just
crying.
“People say in Sweden you live nicely, not when you are a
black person, you think if I was Swedish they were going to treat me like this?
They are racist, they don’t like blacks.
“You need to come to Europe knowing that these people don’t
like you. But, I will be back. They have faked many documents.”
Tatelicious will stay with in-laws while seeking legal recourse.
In his post three days ago, Tatelicious said: “My black people when you get married to
white people and get gifts like houses, please make sure, there is a supporting
affidavit which your husband must write to say:
“The house gift, which he gave to you, MUST NOT be
repossessed by ANY credit collectors if he somehow fails to pay his debts or
divorce you.
“The house gift you got from him will not be part of the
division of property if divorce arises.
“That affidavit must be signed by two witnesses with their
supporting IDs and a lawyer who will be also witnessing this, he/she (the
lawyer) will put a signature to authenticate the affidavit!!!
“When I got my house as a gift after my wedding I didn’t
know about all this but experience is the greatest teacher,” wrote Tatelicious
on Sunday. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment