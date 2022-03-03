SUICIDAL MOTHER POISONS TWO KIDS

The 38-year-old Chinhoyi woman, who killed her two children after serving them burgers laced with poison had been suicidal for some time, her family revealed

Theresa Chawasarira of Cherima poisoned her two children, aged seven and three, in a chilling incident that has shocked the Mashonaland West provincial capital.

She later died around 7pm on Tuesday night at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.

Her brother, Tapiwa Chikondowa, told H-Metro that the deceased’s husband, only identified as Albert, had once told him Theresa was struggling with depression.

“We just suspect that she had some suicidal traits,” said Chikondowa.

“However, at one time, while on our way to the farm, Albert confided that his wife was having problems. So the depression developed over time.”

He said the other issue, which could have triggered her suicide, was the relocation of her husband to work in Harare.

“As far as I am concerned, as an elder brother, they never came to me saying they were having marital issues,” said Chikondowa.

“Occasionally, her husband would come to me asking for help.”

A family member, Tapiwa Julius, told H-Metro the death of the three had left the family reeling.

“Most of the time, we would be together with Theresa, and her children,” said Julius. “We would be happy cooking, eating together.

“We have struggled to establish what prompted her to take her life and the kids’.

“A day before her tragic death, one of our sisters went to her place of residence and there were no signs that she was in trouble.” H Metro