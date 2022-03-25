STUDENT NURSES CLEARED OF STEALING DRUGS

A STUDENT nurse at Mpilo Central Hospital has been acquitted on a charge of stealing drugs worth $5 600 from the public health institution.
Sandra Maramba (21) of Babourfields in Bulawayo,
represented by her lawyer Tinashe Dzipe denied the charge when she appeared
before Bulawayo magistrate Amanda Ndlovu.
Ndlovu found her not guilty at the close of the State case
on Wednesday.
According to the State, police on July 22, 2021 received
information from her live-in boyfriend that she was in possession of stolen
drugs at her place of residence.
Police raided her lodgings and recovered birth control
pills, Ibuprofen, erythromycin, amoxicillin tablets among other drugs.
In her defence, Maramba said she had no knowledge of the
other drugs besides the birth control and Ibuprofen tablets.
A witness in the case, Namatirai Derrick Makunike, landlord
at the house where Maramba stayed, said the nurse was not the only one staying
at the property.
It later emerged that the hospital had no drug theft case. It
was revealed in court that Maramba was arrested following a misunderstanding
with her live-in boyfriend, suggesting that he was behind her arrest.
In her ruling, the magistrate and the State had failed to
prove a prima facie case against Maramba before acquitting her. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment