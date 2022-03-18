START CELEBRATING, WE HAVE ALREADY WON : CHIWENGA TELLS SUPPORTERS



VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga yesterday said Zanu PF had already won the March 26 by-elections and told party members to start celebrating.

Speaking during the launch of the public procurement registration services in Nkulumane, Bulawayo, Chiwenga said the ruling party would celebrate the victory with a “big pomp”.

The launch was a partnership between the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Praz) and Zimpost.

“We are celebrating 2022 with a big pomp in that I am quite sure he (Zanu PF Bulawayo provincial chairman Jabulani Sibanda) is going to take all the seats which we had lost to the opposition. I am saying so because we are delivering what we have said,” Chiwenga said.

The ruling party has suffered defeats in Bulawayo since the formation of the opposition MDC in 1999.

It was only in 2015 when the ruling party got five seats in by-elections boycotted by the opposition.

But Chiwenga said the ruling party will spring a surprise.

“Here in Nkulumane we have David Ndlovu (Zanu PF aspiring MP for Nkulumane), he will be in Parliament and we want to celebrate his victory before he comes to Parliament,” he said.

“We also want to celebrate those who will be in the council, Janet Moyo and Thabo Thwala. More also what is important after the elections is that in Bulawayo, you will be having Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta opening the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).”

Chiwenga said the launch of the public procurement service at all Zimpost offices and community information centres would result in the decentralisation of public procurement services.

“The partnership between Zimpost and Praz is riding on the vision of the President Emmerson Mnangagwa to close the digital divide through the increased participation of marginalised communities in national development,” he said.

“The reforms in public procurement aim to achieve an efficient, fair, transparent and competitive public procurement system in the country. This means that no eligible bidder, contractor or consultant should be left out in the bidding of services or goods advertised.”

Chiwenga said the move had made it easier for those in remote areas to have access to the services.

“The participation of bidders throughout the country promotes competition for delivery of goods and services resulting in the competitive pricing and value for money in public procurement

Information Communication Technology minister Jeffery Muswere said the partnership between Zimpost and Praz has made the journey to vision 2030 easy.

“The coming together will ensure that the public procurement services become a success. Vision 2030 identified key areas that are going to turn around the macroeconomic areas. One of the key areas is the digital economy and in order to ensure our Vision 2030,” Muswere said. Newsday