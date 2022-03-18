START CELEBRATING, WE HAVE ALREADY WON : CHIWENGA TELLS SUPPORTERS

VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga yesterday said Zanu PF had already won the March 26 by-elections and told party members to start celebrating.
Speaking during the launch of the public procurement
registration services in Nkulumane, Bulawayo, Chiwenga said the ruling party
would celebrate the victory with a “big pomp”.
The launch was a partnership between the Procurement
Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Praz) and Zimpost.
“We are celebrating 2022 with a big pomp in that I am quite
sure he (Zanu PF Bulawayo provincial chairman Jabulani Sibanda) is going to
take all the seats which we had lost to the opposition. I am saying so because
we are delivering what we have said,” Chiwenga said.
The ruling party has suffered defeats in Bulawayo since the
formation of the opposition MDC in 1999.
It was only in 2015 when the ruling party got five seats in
by-elections boycotted by the opposition.
But Chiwenga said the ruling party will spring a surprise.
“Here in Nkulumane we have David Ndlovu (Zanu PF aspiring
MP for Nkulumane), he will be in Parliament and we want to celebrate his
victory before he comes to Parliament,” he said.
“We also want to celebrate those who will be in the
council, Janet Moyo and Thabo Thwala. More also what is important after the
elections is that in Bulawayo, you will be having Kenya President Uhuru
Kenyatta opening the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).”
Chiwenga said the launch of the public procurement service
at all Zimpost offices and community information centres would result in the
decentralisation of public procurement services.
“The partnership between Zimpost and Praz is riding on the
vision of the President Emmerson Mnangagwa to close the digital divide through
the increased participation of marginalised communities in national
development,” he said.
“The reforms in public procurement aim to achieve an
efficient, fair, transparent and competitive public procurement system in the
country. This means that no eligible bidder, contractor or consultant should be
left out in the bidding of services or goods advertised.”
Chiwenga said the move had made it easier for those in
remote areas to have access to the services.
“The participation of bidders throughout the country
promotes competition for delivery of goods and services resulting in the
competitive pricing and value for money in public procurement
Information Communication Technology minister Jeffery
Muswere said the partnership between Zimpost and Praz has made the journey to
vision 2030 easy.
“The coming together will ensure that the public
procurement services become a success. Vision 2030 identified key areas that
are going to turn around the macroeconomic areas. One of the key areas is the
digital economy and in order to ensure our Vision 2030,” Muswere said. Newsday
