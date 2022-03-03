SQUATTER DIES AFTER EATING POISONED SNACKS IN BYO

A 35-year old from Ngozi mine squatter in Bulawayo died, while his friend was hospitalised after they ate ‘poisoned’ snacks they picked from a dumpsite.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

He identified the deceased as Absolom Ncube. Senzo Ndebele (34) survived and was hospitalised at Mpilo hospital and discharged.

“On the fateful day (February 28), Ncube and his friend Ndebele were scavenging for food at Ngozi mine dump site when they picked a packet of Hello potato chips. After eating the two started complaining of severe stomach. Ncube collapsed and died on the sport after having difficulties in breathing,’’ said Ncube.

Ncube urged members of the public to be wary of poisonous stuff and make sure that their disposal is safe.

Recently, a grade 4 pupil from Emakhandeni pupil died amd two others were hospitalised after consuming “hello’ snacks laced with poison. Newsday