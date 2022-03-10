SPIRIT MEDIUM STUNG TO DEATH BY BEES

A SPIRIT medium died after he was stung by a swarm of bees at a shrine in Tsholotsho where rain-makers, popularly known as ihosana, had gathered for some traditional rituals.
Mr Milton Tshuma (80) of Mpucuko Village, Tshayile Line
under Chief Matupula, was rushed to hospital after being stung by the bees and
died at Tsholotsho district hospital the following day.
The incident happened last week and Mr Tshuma was buried on
Monday. The shrine is referred to as little Njelele because it is believed to
have a link with the main Njelele Shrine in Matopo, Matabeleland South
province.
It is located a stone’s throw from Chief Matupula’s
homestead. The Chronicle was told that a group of ihosana and some elders
visited the shrine last week to perform some rainmaking rituals (umtolo) when
they were attacked by the bees.
The shrine has a small hut located at the centre and is
surrounded by big trees. Two of the trees have cavities where swarms of bees
called inyosi zelinda, have stayed for many years.
The shrine is sacred and no unauthorised people are allowed
in as it is used for traditional ceremonies and rituals.
On the fateful day, Mr Tshuma was attacked by a swarm of
bees when he entered the shrine.
The deceased’s young brother Mr Morgan Masaka Tshuma who is
headman for Tshayile Line confirmed the incident. He said elders will gather on
Sunday to select emissaries to Njelele Shrine in Matopo to consult spirits.
“They were supposed to have an umtolo (ceremony) at the
shrine when he was stung by inyosi zelinda. The shrine is a sacred place and
only ihosana are allowed to enter,” said Mr Tshuma.
He said when his late brother arrived at the shrine, he was
told by the other elders who had arrived before him that they had been stung by
the bees when they entered the shrine. Mr Tshuma said the elders then asked his
late brother to enter the shrine and appease the spirits.
“When he entered the shrine intending to appease the
spirits, he was also attacked by the bees and the other elders ran away instead
of rescuing him,” said Mr Tshuma.
He said this was the first time the bees had stung people
hence the community fears the shrine may have been defiled.
“This is something new and shocking. Spirit mediums are set
to meet on Sunday to deliberate on the issue and select people who will visit
the main Njelele Shrine to consult because this could be a sign that something
bad has happened,” said Mr Tshuma. Tsholotsho Rural District ward 6 Councillor
Mthetho Sikhosana narrated what happened.
“There was supposed to be a traditional ceremony and the
deceased was one of the elders who were supposed to consult spirits. Some
elders got there before him and opened the shrine.
They went in and bees stung them and they fled. They waited
for him to arrive and the confessed to entering the shrine without permission
resulting in them being stung by the bees. They pleaded with him to appease the
spirits on their behalf,” said Clr Sikhosana.
He said the now deceased entered the shrine and while
inside, a swarm of bees attacked him and the other elders ran away instead of
rescuing him.
Clr Sikhosana said Mr Tshuma was later rescued by his family
members who rushed to the shrine after being told of the incident.
They wore rags and some mosquito nets to avoid being stung
and they rushed him to Jimila Clinic before he was transferred to Tsholotsho
District Hospital where he died the following day. A community elder, Ms Jane Ncube confirmed
that a meeting will be held on Sunday.
“We are shocked as a community because this is the first
time this has happened. We wish to get answers so that the shrine is cleansed.
We are meeting on Sunday to select a delegation that will go and consult the
spirits at Njelele Shrine,” she said. Chronicle
