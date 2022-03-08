SON, FATHER ACCUSE SON-IN-LAW OF RAPE, BEAT HIM TO DEATH

A-FATHER and son today appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda facing attempted murder charges.

Simiao (father) and Charles (son) Sixpence were remanded in custody until March 16, 2022.

Allegations were that, on February 11 at Overspill in Epworth, the accused persons went to the complainant’s place who is their son in law (Emmanuel Mujenge) and hit him on the head several times accusing him of raping their daughter.

They are alleged to have committed the offence with other accused persons that are still at large, Tashinga Sixpence and Douglas Sixpence.

It is alleged that during the melee, they made the complainant lie on a coffee table and then they hit his head with a stool and kicked him on the abdomen and other parts of the body. Newsday