SON, FATHER ACCUSE SON-IN-LAW OF RAPE, BEAT HIM TO DEATH

A-FATHER and son today appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda facing attempted murder charges.
Simiao (father) and Charles (son) Sixpence were remanded in
custody until March 16, 2022.
Allegations were that, on February 11 at Overspill in
Epworth, the accused persons went to the complainant’s place who is their son
in law (Emmanuel Mujenge) and hit him on the head several times accusing him of
raping their daughter.
They are alleged to have committed the offence with other
accused persons that are still at large, Tashinga Sixpence and Douglas
Sixpence.
It is alleged that during the melee, they made the
complainant lie on a coffee table and then they hit his head with a stool and
kicked him on the abdomen and other parts of the body. Newsday
