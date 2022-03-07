SIKHALA APPLICATION DISMISSED

HARARE magistrate Stanford Mambanje yesterday dismissed an application by Citizens Coalition for Change interim vice-chairperson Job Sikhala to be removed from remand in a matter where he is accused of publishing falsehoods.

Sikhala, who was being represented by Jere

miah Bhamu of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, has since 2020 unsuccessfully applied for removal from remand.

However, the State has been reluctant to do so despite failing to furnish him with a trial date.

In his latest application, Sikhala cited a similar case involving journalist Hopewell Chin’ono which was dismissed by the High Court.

Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti argued that if Sikhala was removed from remand, it would be difficult to summon him.

In his ruling, Mambanje dismissed Sikhala’s application, saying the State should be given the benefit of doubt.

The matter was remanded to April 6. Newsday