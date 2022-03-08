SHE BATTERS ME : SMALL HOUSE TELLS MAGISTRATE

A HARARE woman has been facing physical, and verbal abuse, at the hands of her lover's wife.

Beauty Dongo approached the Harare Civil Court seeking a protection order against Otilia Bambo.

“l have since broken up with her husband. When I dated her husband, I was aware that he was married and we just dated anyway.

“She is now alleging that I told her son that she is not a perfect mother but I never made such an utterance as I also have children.

“She always verbally abuses me, and she assaulted me, calling me a prostitute and l reported her to the police and she was made to pay a fine,” Dongo said.

Bambo challenged the allegations.

“She has been having an affair with my husband for three years. At one time, she poured alcohol on me and we were restrained by some people after l asked her why she was disrespecting me.

“Whenever she sees my four-year-old son, she tells him that she is his real mother because she is staying with his father.

“She calls me at night, telling me she has my husband, while l am sleeping alone.”

Magistrate Sharon Mashavire said: “Application is hereby dismissed from the roll because Beauty has no proof and she also agreed to dating Otilia’s husband.” H Metro